Infobip ranked as the leading CPaaS vendor by Juniper Research

India, February 16th, 2023 – Global cloud communications platform Infobip has been ranked as the number one Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider by tech analyst Juniper Research. Its number one ranking underlines Infobip’s position as the leading full stack omnichannel communications platform for every platform.

Juniper Research ranked Infobip as the number one CPaaS provider of 19 vendors, exceeding all its competitors in its capacity and capabilities. Infobip “offers extremely comprehensive coverage of different messaging technologies” further strengthened “by its acquisition of OpenMarket”, according to Juniper Research.

Market leader

Juniper awarded Infobip the highest ranking for its size of operations in the mobile communications sector, its geographical reach, and the breadth of CPaaS technologies it supports. The tech analyst also gave Infobip the highest ranking for its capabilities and sophistication of its services, its future CPaaS market prospects, and its market presence.

Infobip’s service includes performance monitoring tools, analysing the likes of messaging traffic, delivery rates, message rates, and click-through rates. “Messaging channels can be utilized over APIs, in hybrid cloud installations, or in a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) model”, notes Juniper. The tech analyst also noted Infobip’s web portal, which “has a rich graphical interface, omnichannel campaign management capacity, customizable dashboards, subscriber management and profiling tools, targeting and analysis capability, role management and other tools”.

Ivan Ostojić, Chief Business Officer at Infobip, said: “Juniper Research anticipates that CPaaS market will grow to $42.8 billion by 2027, up from $21 billion this year. We’ve cemented our position as the market-leading CPaaS provider, as our number one ranking by Juniper indicates, and we’re well-positioned to take advantage of these growth opportunities. Our continued expansion reflects the fact that customers increasingly demand seamless interactions between businesses, people and things. And we’re keeping our foot on the gas to ensure we remain the leading full-stack omnichannel communications platform for every platform, which means providing the most powerful communication infrastructure to our customers and partners, through a variety of programmable channels, advanced platform functionalities and conversational solutions.”

Comprehensive offering

Juniper’s assessment focussed on Infobip’s “extremely comprehensive coverage of different messaging technologies”. These include supporting messaging across a variety of channels including email, Facebook Messenger, Google Business Messages, integrated live chat, LINE, native mobile application messaging, RCS, SMS, Telegram, Viber for Business, video, voice, and WhatsApp Business. More broadly, Juniper noted that supporting a multitude of channels “is as important as ever in maximizing the value of a CPaaS platform”.

Global network

According to the report, Infobip’s global presence had been strengthened by acquisitions such as OpenMarket and Peerless Network in the USA. Alongside partnerships across the globe, and Infobip’s support of regionally focused apps, these factors underline Infobip’s offering of a truly global messaging service.

Opportunities for growth

Juniper anticipated notable growth opportunities for the CPaaS market in established markets such as North America. It also noted growth opportunities in regions like Latin America and Africa & Middle East, which were highlighted as areas likely to see substantial growth over the next five years. To download the report, check detailed information about each of these regions mentioned, click here: https://www.infobip.com/analyst-reports/juniper-research-ranks-infobip-as-the-established-leader-for-cpaas-2023

Juniper’s report noted the growth potential of Infobip’s strategy to expand its B2D (Business to Developer) capabilities, as demonstrated by its acquisition of Shift Conference and Netokracija. “By building a rapport with developers and offering a self-service portal, Infobip has an opportunity to boost the visibility of its solutions,” states Juniper. More broadly, Juniper expects CPAAS market growth to be largely driven by the SME market.

In terms of enterprise customers, Infobip’s 2021 partnership with Microsoft Azure will help to extend Infobip’s enterprise customer base, making it easier for “enterprise customers to integrate Infobip’s products within existing infrastructure”.