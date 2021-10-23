Infobip Recognized as The Established Leader in Juniper’s Competitor Leaderboard for CPaaS

Global communications company Infobip has been ranked the leading service provider in CPaaS by Juniper Research in its new Competitor Leaderboard CPaaS Vendors, placing top for breadth and range of product as well as capacity.

The report, which recognizes and compares the top CPaaS vendors worldwide, rated Infobip as the established leader – the highest available designation in the report compared to its peers for strength and depth of its CPaaS Platform, sGate SMS Firewall, iGate Mobile Identity and RCS Business Messaging.

The report highlights Infobip’s plans to enter the B2D (Business to Developer) segment, as demonstrated by the acquisition of Shift Conference showing potential to prove lucrative, explaining that it is ultimately the developer within enterprises who assess the viability of new software. In this way it is more likely to be demonstrated before C-Level executives for approval. By building a rapport with developers and offering a self-service portal, Infobip has an opportunity to boost the visibility of their solutions.

The report also notes that the recent acquisition of OpenMarket will work to strengthen Infobip’s presence in North America, a key market for mobile messaging. As a result of this acquisition, Infobip is in a stronger position to capitalise on the growth of mobile messaging revenue in the region. Juniper Research forecasts that total mobile messaging revenue in North America will increase from $52.5 billion in 2020 to $63.7 billion in 2025; representing an absolute growth of 21%.

Importantly, the study made a special mention of Infobip’s full CPaaS offering being made available on Microsoft Azure in March 2021. This will work to extend Infobip’s customer base; making it easier for potential enterprise customers to integrate Infobip’s products within existing infrastructure.

Adrian Benić, Chief Product Officer at Infobip commented: “We are absolutely delighted to have placed top of this report validating Infobip’s commitment towards becoming the leading trusted CPaaS partner in the market. We continue to implement the latest technology working closely with developers and enterprises to co-create with them and meet their unique needs.

“This achievement, recognizing Infobip as the top global CPaaS provider, shows the huge progress we’ve made over the past 12 months as the company focuses on the dual benefits to customers of adding new programmable channels to the platform on top of enhanced software application capabilities. In doing so we are able to help companies transition faster and more easily from

transactional interactions to true engagement particularly as we enter an era where conversation is becoming the new interface between people and applications.”

Companies which choose an advanced CPaaS platform provider realise additional benefits and fewer barriers to success, as well as significantly enhanced customer experience and engagement.