Infobip Shift Conference set to welcome 3000 attendees over 7-8 September in Eastern Europe’s largest gathering of developers

Global communications company, Infobip following its recent news announcing the strategic acquisition of Shift, today unveils plans for the newly rebranded Infobip Shift Conference. Now in its tenth year, the developer conference will be held on September 7- 8, and is expected to welcome over 3,000 people in what the organisers believe will be the largest development event in Europe in 2021.

Infobip’s own DevDays conference attended by engineers within the company immediately precedes the Shift event blending the two occasions to create an almost week long technology festival.

During the two days of the Shift conference, 60 of the best speakers in the industry hailing from companies such as Microsoft, Google, Adobe and many others will play out across 5 stages, each dedicated to specific talk tracks. Workshops will also take place, and the entire program will end with a Startup showcase.

In addition to the formal speaker program, a large outdoor space known as ‘The Garden’ is available for relaxed conversations, networking and business meetings.

Marin Tomičić, a longtime associate of Infobip’s Chief Developer Experience Officer Ivan Burazin, and project manager of the Infobip Shift conference says: “In a few short weeks, developers attending this conference are set to experience something truly spectacular. From the venue itself which includes an outdoor space resembling what you’d expect from a summer festival to the quality of the conference program, I’m confident there will be something for everyone. We’re incredibly lucky to be able to welcome some of the best speakers from the world of developers including David Heinemeier Hansson, creator of the Ruby on Rails framework and Val Head from Adobe. The event rounds off with an the afterparty for which we have arranged something truly unique.“

Following the decision to merge the Shift Conference with Infobip’s DevDays event – each previously held separately and in different locations (Spilt and Tuhelj, Croatia respectively) – this joint tech event will be held in a new location, in the city of Zadar on the Dalmatian the coast. In years to follow, it’s likely the combined event will tour different parts of Croatia.

The tenth jubilee edition will not only be bigger than any Shift to date, but the whole visitor experience promises to deliver a quality experience whether you’re attending talks, taking part in workshops, networking with partners or engaging with startups.

Ivan Burazin, Chief Developer Experience Officer at Infobip concludes: “My vision since 2012 has been to create the largest global development conference, but also to strengthen Croatia’s connection with the world development scene. Over the years, we have grown and we are getting closer to our goal. With Infobip, we got what we lacked – the support of a large company for a domestic conference to provide global reach and become a leader. With Infobip we got everything we needed to make Shift a world-class conference, and now the responsibility lies with Infobip’s young and motivated team led by Marin Tomičić, who has over the past 5 years proven he can meet the high expectations placed on him.”

The 10th year brought us something new and fresh – a full two days of sharing ideas, knowledge and have fun with colleagues from the developer world.