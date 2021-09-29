Informa Markets in India introduces its initiative, ‘Festival of Business – Ushering Economic Resurgence’

Mumbai: Informa Markets in India, India’s leading organizer of B2B events, recently launched its initiative, the ‘Festival of Business’- Ushering Economic Resurgence’ today – a medley of 10 back-to-back shows across different verticals in the in-person, digital, and hybrid (in-person as well as digital) formats to last till October-end. Over the years, Informa Market’s expertise with seamlessly executed events have offered a springboard to many businesses, from large behemoths to fledgling enterprises.

‘Festival of Business’ has been curated to help discover the joy of in-person reunion, cementing bonds, networking, driving business objectives, spotting innovations through touch-and-feel of products, gathering marketing intelligence, and arriving at customized solutions through different platforms in every show. According to a recent industry report, the trends for India in the upcoming years for B2B shows is a share of 72 per cent events taking place in the in-person only or hybrid formats and 28 per cent shows that will occur through a virtual platform alone. Accordingly, the Festival of Business will have a mix of different formats.

The 10 awaited shows, dates, and the corresponding sector cater to, include:

In-Person Exhibition Date Biopharma Conclave – Hyderabad (Hybrid) 29 – 30 Sept 21 Delhi Jewellery and Gem Fair New Delhi 2 – 4 Oct 2021 Hyderabad Jewellery and Gem Fair Hyderabad 18 – 20 Oct 2021 Fi India & Hi 2021 New Delhi 20 – 22 Oct 2021 ProPak India 2021 New Delhi 20 – 22 Oct 2021 ISSA Conference India Mumbai 21 – 22 Oct 2021 InnoPack Pharma Confex Hyderabad (Hybrid) 21 – 22 Oct 2021 Virtual Conference Date Cleaning Validation 26-27 Oct 2021 Virtual Trainings Date QbD Lifecycle Process Validation 18-19 Oct 2021 Learning & Development Professional 26-28 Oct 2021

Speaking about the upcoming ‘Festival of Business’, Mr Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, “We are proud to present our ‘Festival of Business – Ushering Economic Resurgence’ initiative. Throughout the pandemic, and even as the industry now prepares to bounce back, Informa Markets in India has consistently stayed engaged with its stakeholders. Apart from the plethora of digital events, we hosted in-person events in different cities, to encouraging testimonials from our stakeholders.

“According to recent industry reports, an overwhelming 81 per cent of Indian professionals believe that the occurrence of Covid-19 reinstates the value of in-person events and wish for the exhibitions sector to bounce back quickly to enable trade. As an intrinsic part of the exhibitions industry and as pioneers in the space, Informa Markets in India takes this enhanced responsibility of boosting the bounce back efforts extremely seriously. The result of our efforts is our initiative, coinciding at a time when the nation awaits the festive season to bond, hope and celebrate. We look forward to an enthusiastic industry participation!” he added.

With India’s gross domestic product growing by 20.1 per cent in the April to June quarter, the industry trajectory is beginning to reveal an upswing, despite the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this context, trade exhibitions cater to a stream of sectors to offer customised solutions, in a Covid-dented economy.