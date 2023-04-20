ChatGPT’s rapid growth puts Instagram to shade: Infosys co-founder Gopalakrishnan at GIM Convocation

New Delhi/Mumbai/Goa, April 2023: Artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT’s rapid growth has put to shade social media behemoths like Instagram and Tiktok, according to Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, who has also claimed that disruptive technologies will help the Indian economy reach the $ 10 trillion mark.

Gopalakrishnan, chairman of Axilor Ventures, was a chief guest at the annual convocation ceremony organised by the Goa Institute of Management (GIM) during which certificates were formally handed over to 480 students spread across five management programmes who completed their postgraduate diploma in management.

15 medals were awarded to students who made a significant mark in academics as well as extracurricular activities, while awards were also given to students with the best academic performances in the respective programs.

In his address during the ceremony, which was also attended by Ashank Desai, chairman of the GIM governing board and the B-school’s director Dr. Ajit Parulekar, Gopalakrishnan spoke about the rise of ChatGPT and the transformation which the AI chatbot about to unleash worldwide.

“It’s one of the fastest-growing apps or tools ever. Within two months after its launch… GPT had 100 million monthly active users in contrast to Instagram which took two and a half years to reach 100 million users,” he said, adding that the chatbot was “evolving faster than any technology introduced or invented by humans to date”.

“We are finding new capabilities every single day. Chat GPT democratised access to artificial intelligence machine learning models and helps with a wide range of tasks such as reading x-rays, essay writing, poetry, summarizing information and documents and testing code segments, etc. It shows human-like capabilities, but at an amazing speed of response. Clearly, this disruption will have a significant impact on every aspect of our life,” Gopalakrishnan said.

Gopalakrishnan also said that disruptive technologies would transform India’s industrial landscape and help the country to accelerate its Gross Domestic Product.

“I believe that disruptive technologies will transform all industries and this gives India an opportunity to accelerate GDP growth and become the second or the third largest economy in the world. A few IT companies have demonstrated this in the last 45 years. There is tremendous wealth to be made in India, as India grows to become a five trillion dollar economy or a 10 trillion dollar economy,” he said.

Director Parulekar, who presented the Director’s Report on the institute’s performance for the last academic year, said that with the accreditation by the Association of MBAs (AMBA) from the United Kingdom (UK), GIM had joined an exclusive club of 296 institutions worldwide, which received the prestigious endorsement. After the IIMs, the GIM is the second institution in the country to be accredited by the Business Graduates Association, a UK-based global membership organisation of Business Schools.

“This year, we received a record-breaking number of applications: 13,320 unique applications as compared to the year prior which was 8,730. This translates to a 53 percent increase in applications across all four full-time PGDM programmes,” he also said.

