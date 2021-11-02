Infosys Finacle and IBM collaborate to help banks accelerate Cloud transformation journeys

Bengaluru, India – Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) and IBM (NYSE:IBM) today announced that the Finacle Digital Banking Solution Suite will be available on Red Hat OpenShift and IBM Cloud for financial services. This collaboration will help banks scale business transformation, become more agile, and power their growth with an on-demand portfolio of products and services. It will also help banks achieve seamless ecosystem connectivity and provide a world-class banking experience for their customers, and enable them to meet required compliance and security requirements.

The Finacle solution suite deployment with fully managed Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud for financial services is designed to provide several benefits, including:

Significant reduction in the total infrastructure readiness timelines, resulting in a shorter time period for customer onboarding and go-live

An easier and more consistent application deployment platform that helps speed up customer onboarding, while providing greater visibility, control, and data isolation

Banks can leverage the elastic infrastructure of the cloud deployment for Finacle applications to scale on-demand, significantly improving provisioning efficiency

The operations teams’ dependencies on the need for special skills will reduce, due to the unified container and cloud management capabilities

Genuine end-to-end automation will free up developers to innovate and gain greater agility in completing application releases on-demand

Enhanced security features for cloud environments will also reduce operational overhead, enabling partners and their customers to build applications, drive innovation and deliver value

Venkatramana Gosavi, Senior Vice President & Global Head of Sales & Alliances, Infosys Finacle, said, “The Cloud has evolved from a technical transformation enabler to a business transformation enabler that provides an agile, resilient, and scalable platform for innovation and growth. Given the benefits, cloud adoption is a necessity for financial institutions that aspire to lead the digital transformation race and achieve significant business performance improvements. Finacle’s industry-leading cloud-native solution suite is designed to help banks unlock this value. Together with Infosys Cobalt – a robust set of cloud services, solutions, and platforms, and our collaboration with Red Hat and IBM, we are helping customers realize the benefits of open hybrid cloud for the next generation of financial services innovation.”

Gaurav Sharma, Vice President, IBM Cloud and Cognitive Software, said, “At IBM, our mission is to de-risk the financial services industry. With more mission-critical workloads moving to the cloud, the IBM Cloud for Financial Services is designed to help institutions accelerate hybrid cloud adoption and drive revenue growth while addressing the need for security, open innovation, and compliance. With this collaboration, Infosys Finacle joins a growing ecosystem of more than 100 Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), SaaS providers, Global Systems Integrators (GSIs), and Fintechs leveraging the IBM Cloud for financial services.”

Kelly Switt, Senior Director, FSI Ecosystem and Strategic Partnerships, Red Hat, said, “In the banking industry, a new wave of digital disruption is compelling firms to innovate more quickly and better support customers. Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform, offers financial institutions the necessary agility, scalability, and application development capabilities to deliver innovative solutions while helping them meet security and compliance requirements. By collaborating with Infosys Finacle and IBM, we are helping customers realize the benefits of open hybrid cloud for the next generation of financial services innovation.”