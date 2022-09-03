INFRAMANTRA targets Rs 350 CR home sales in 2022-23

September 2022, NCR Delhi: INFRAMANTRA India, one of India’s leading real estate service provider is targeting home sales of Rs 350 crore in the current fiscal as it ramps up operations in Noida and Pune.

In the last fiscal year, INFRAMANTRA clocked transactions worth over Rs.250 crores, and is eyeing 40% growth this year.

It has recently set-up offices in Pune and Noida and now employs more than 100 people and provides a unique customer experience in the primary real estate segment, with a strong focus on residential sales. It looks to increase its workforce by 50% in 2022-23.

Starting as a channel partner of just two leading developers barely a year ago, the company has bettered its own growth projections to emerge as a leading channel partner of all the established real estate players in the country.

It is poised to be the most advanced tech-enabled real estate platform in India, solving the housing and commercial property needs of people and business houses across the country. Elaborating on INFRAMANTRA future plans, the Founder & Director of the company Mr. Shiwang

Suraj said” We are looking to open offices in five more cities in the next few months as real estate in the country bounces back to pre-COVID levels. Projects, especially in the mid-income and luxury segment has witnessed tremendous growth over the last couple pf quarters and this expected to continue for foreseeable future”.

The company uses innovative and user-friendly technology solutions to address urban professionals’ housing and commercial needs. On sourcing the prospects, a professional team gets engaged with the customers to provide turnkey services covering due diligence, site visits, unit selection, price negotiation, loan facilities, completion of legal formalities, preparation of documents, and registration of the papers.

Mr Garvit Tiwari, Co-founder and Director , added, that the company also plans to set up offices in Dubai and other Middle Eastern countries to cater to NRI professionals who are trying to buy properties in India. The company also plans to go to other overseas markets in the near future.