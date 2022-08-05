Infrastructure developments driving Sion’s real estate growth

By Ms. Hiral Sheth Gandhi, Director – Marketing, Sheth Creators

The suburbs of Mumbai are bustling with real estate developments due to superfluous connectivity with the upcoming infra and transport facilities. Sion is one such area in the central zone of Mumbai that promises an elevated lifestyle, smooth connectivity and ROI in the long run. Its easy accessibility to the western and central lines by rail and roadways, has transformed this locality into an attractive hub for developers and end-users. The location is all set to become the next residential hub owing to its proximity to major commercial hubs, prohibitive property rates and several ongoing and planned infrastructure projects.

Sion’s enhancing connectivity facilitates getting around the city in the nick of time:

Sion is also developing as a commercial hub due to its immediacy to the eastern freeway, eastern express highway, BKC- Chunabhatti Flyover, the monorail, and the upcoming Metro-4 corridor. The close proximity to other suburban areas like Mulund, Ghatkopar and satellite cities like Thane and Navi Mumbai have been setting the stage for residential developments to take off in Sion. The area has found acceptance with office-goers and corporate leaders keen on enjoying a ‘walk-to-work’ culture to the nearby CBD’s of BKC and Nariman Point through the seamless connectivity offered by the Eastern Freeway. This proximity has condensed the travel time to reach areas of South Mumbai like Fort and Nariman Point by 25 – 30 minutes. The western suburb of Bandra being positioned just 15 minutes from Sion, enables end-users to revel in up-market restaurants, malls and entertainment hubs. These planned social infra facilities will spur Sion’s realty growth and transform Sion into a strong investment location witnessing high property absorption rates and an upward pricing momentum

Infrastructure Improvements unlocking Sion’s real estate potential:

The opening of BKC- Chunabhatti Flyover is anticipated to have a significant impact, improving connectivity and lessening the commute time for those residing in Sion. The 1.6-km-long and 17 MT wide flyover is set to offer a direct access to BKC by escaping traffic congestion at Dharavi and Sion junctions, LBS Marg, Kurla, SCLR and the Eastern Express Highway. Other localities that are benefitting due to its closeness are Wadala, Kala Nagar, Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Road, Kurla and Kalina to name a few.

Upcoming real estate expansions revolutionizing the area’s realty markets:

The MSRDC’s proposed plans to construct a six-lane elevated Sion-Panvel highway is another step towards combatting congestion in this district. This speed corridor will ensure less traffic on the Sion Panvel Highway, thereby increasing connectivity to the planned Navi Mumbai International airport. The areas closeness to Chembur-Wadala monorail will also enhance transport linkages in this belt. Further infrastructure set-ups boosting the areas connectivity are Santacruz-Chembur Link Road which has increased accessibility to the Domestic and International airports. The upcoming Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, Sewri-Worli elevated corridor, Goregaon Mulund Link Road, Vikhroli-Koparkhairane Link Road and the Metro Line 4 have further spurred investors interest.

Given the attributes of Sion’s infrastructure, a juxtaposition to business hubs, steady rise in property rates, and great appreciation value, it certainly can be said that the area is all set to become an investment-worthy city in the upcoming years.