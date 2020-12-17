Infrastructure industry veteran Mr. Arbind Kumar at the helm at Louis Berger as Director – Rail & Transit Systems

Mumbai: Louis Berger (A WSP Company) is a global professional services corporation that helps infrastructure and development clients solve their most complex challenges. At the helm of all its rail and metro rail projects in South Asia is infrastructure industry veteran Mr. Arbind Kumar as Director – Rail & Transit Systems.

Mr. Arbind Kumar is a Civil Engineer with more than 37 years of extensive and varied experience of Railway Civil Engineering, teaching, planning, project study, design, bid process management, project-management, and quality assurance for several kinds of railway projects, both domestic and international. In his new role, Arbind is responsible for the improvement of operational efficiency of various ongoing and upcoming Metro projects. He is also responsible for managing the financial parameters of the Rail and Transit System projects to increase revenue, early collection of dues and improve profitability along with managing the niche talent pool of metro experts at Louis Berger for better productivity. Arbind is also steering risk management and ethics, while supporting new business development activities at Louis Berger.

Welcoming him in this role, Mr. Kshitish Nadgauda, Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Asia, Louis Berger (A WSP Company) said, “we are extremely pleased to have Mr. Arbind Kumar, with his stellar industry experience and impressive track record, on the Louis Berger team. His leadership and contributions have already proven to be invaluable as we continue to strengthen and expand our metro rail and rail projects across the country”.

Commenting on his journey, Mr. Arbind Kumar said, “I am honored to be working with Louis Berger (A WSP Company) bringing my experience to deliver greater business value to clients to provide solutions for a better world.”

Before joining Louis Berger, Mr. Kumar served in his leadership role of Director of Projects at RITES Ltd., where he was also on the Board, heading the infrastructure wing, where he played a pivotal role in the development of the transport infrastructure sector with projects in India and abroad. Earlier, he also served as ”Railway Expert” with the Government of Oman where he was instrumental in the planning of the 1,051 km long Oman National Railway System that was planned to connect to the planned GCC rail network. Besides his other roles across the country, Mr. Kumar has also served as an (Institute of Railway Signal Engineers) IRSE Probationer with the Eastern Railway where he was responsible for the overall

Kumar has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Bihar University and has published more than 20 technical papers at seminars and technical bulletins in India and abroad. He has also provided training to Indian Railway officers at IRICEN (1996-2001) as a professor and holds a Diploma in Management studies from IGNOU.