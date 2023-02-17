Infurnia, a cloud-native Architecture & Interior Design Software company, raises $1 million

Bengaluru, February 17, 2023: Architecture and interior design software company, Infurnia Technologies, has raised $1 million from a group of angel investors led by Yogesh Chaudhary, owner of Jaipur Rugs and Bhupinder Singh, ex-CPO of Bentley Systems – the world’s leading infrastructure design software company. The round also saw participation from many of the existing angel investors and new business owners. Singer Jasleen Royal and celebrity management firm Cornerstone, founded by Bunty Sajdeh, also participated in the funding round.

This fresh round of funding takes the total angel investment raised by the company to $2.5 million. Earlier last year, the brand raised a total of $800,000 in investments.

Commenting on the funding, Nikhil Kumar, CEO of Infurnia, said “We have built a rock solid technology base for modern architecture design software over the last 8 years. The cloud-native design technology is powerful enough to scale up to disrupt the $50 billion american design software giant Autodesk. This funding will enable continued technology development to dominate the cloud-native architecture and interior design software market and make inroads in the global market whilst strengthening our presence in the local market. With this fresh round of funding, we also look at gaining insights and business perspectives from industry veterans such as Yogesh Chaudhary & Bhupinder Singh.”

Infurnia also announced the formation of an advisory committee comprising Yogesh Chaudhary, Bhupinder Singh and Pallav Nadhani. “Yogesh brings in business expertise of running a large profitable business from India, selling across the world, along with access to a massive designer network across the world. Bhupinder brings in design software product expertise along with high value business network. He is the subject matter super expert, having built a billion dollar in revenue design software organization over the last 30 years. Pallav brings in SaaS expertise. He has founded, grown, exited, invested and mentored a score of SaaS startups from India.” That is the cumulative power of our advisory board. It couldn’t have been better!” added Nikhil Kumar.