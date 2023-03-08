Ingersoll Rand announces key leadership role enhancements

Mumbai, March 08, 2022: Ingersoll Rand, a global leader in mission-critical flow creation and industrial technologies recently announced key executive leadership role enhancements to further strengthen the company’s capabilities and support its long-term growth strategy.

Amar Kaul, Chairman of the Board for the past 6 years has stepped down to take on a much larger regional role. His remit will now be to drive the P&L strategy for the entire EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India & Africa) Compression Systems regional business.

Sekhar Natarajan – Independent Director has been appointed as Chairman of the Board with immediate effect.

Preeti Gupta Mohanty, CFO of IRIL has also stepped down to take on a much larger regional ITS EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India & Africa) role. Her remit as VP finance would be to manage end to end finance.

During Amar and Preeti’s stint as CEO and CFO, market cap of the India entity increased by about 4 times.

P. R. Shubhakar – Company Secretary has been appointed Whole-time Director and CFO for IRIL. Shubhakar joined the organization in 2000 and has been the Company Secretary since many years.

Inder Arora has been elevated to the Board as Executive Director of IRIL. He joined the organization in March 2012 and has held multiple cross functional roles.

These organizational changes mark the next phase in IRIL’s journey towards its mission of making life better for employees, customers and community around us.