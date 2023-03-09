Inker Robotics secures $1.2 million funding

Hyderabad, 9th March 2023: Inker Robotics, a start-up founded in 2018 under the Kerala Start-Up Mission (KSUM), has secured $1.2 million in a pre-series fundraising round headed by AHK Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm.

Inker Robotics heads research and delivery in Robotics and futuristic technology education, with an aim to create an impact on next generation by empowering them with education in emerging technologies. The funding will enable Inker to further enhance its training delivery platform to develop more engaging content in Robotics and Emerging Technology education.

“We believe that our platform with its immersive and engaging approach is an effective way to teach futuristic technology skills to the young generation. We are thrilled to have the support of our investors as we work to empower the next generation with the skills they need to make them future ready,” said Rahul Balachandran, founder and MD of Inker Robotics on raising the capital.

The delivery platform – Inkerlearn, is set to create an ecosystem whereby it integrates hardware and content to create an engaging community, with the first product from this platform to be the Inker Robomaker. The idea behind Robomaker primarily is to kindle a scientific temper in young minds, making learning – immersive, experiential, and application-based.

Commenting on the investment, Harikrishnan C A from AHK Ventures, said “We are witnessing the future with the enormous technological changes happening daily. There is a need for creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the youth at global scale and we strongly believe the Inker has the potential to make a significant impact. We are excited to become a part of Inker’s journey and look forward to leveraging our resources and networks to help the Inker grow and reach new heights.”

Through the new platform, Inker will foster interactions with the learner at both the physical and digital levels through the product. With the startup looking to create a social impact by taking robotics to grassroot levels through its innovative technology, the fund will also be used to drive robotic literacy and awareness among the general public.

“Inker is taking initial steps to create an ecosystem for tech enthusiasts by offering a unique world-class customer experience through its learning journey where the focus is on increasing the scientific temper using experimental learning. We are pleased to partner with AHK Ventures on our journey forward,” added Amith Raman, Co-Founder & CEO, Inker Robotics.