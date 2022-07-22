Innisfree Green Forest Campaign Re-Surfaces Hope for A Greener Future

New Delhi: innisfree, the Korean naturalism brand from Jeju island in association with India’s leading Tree Plantation NGO, Sankalp Taru, is hosting the fourth edition of a tree plantation drive in India. In this plantation drive edition, innisfree is planting 1000 saplings of Lemon, Mausambi, Mango, Sapota, Peach, Jackfruit in Berli Khurd, District Rewari, Haryana. The region is imminent in growing fruit-bearing trees, where innisfree is supporting a farmer to help plant trees in the region.

The initiative is a part of innisfree’s Global CSR activity and focuses on afforestation, community development, and conservation of the ecosystem by increasing overall contribution to forests through sustainable development. The method of afforestation is to provide the community with lush greenery leading to fruit and oxygen for the decades to come.

Sankalp Taru’s adopted approach is called permaculture or agroforestry where well-grown fruit-bearing saplings, fertilizers, and pesticides are provided to the farmers.