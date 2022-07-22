Innisfree Green Forest Campaign Re-Surfaces Hope for A Greener Future

New Delhi: innisfree, the Korean naturalism brand from Jeju island in association with India’s leading Tree Plantation NGO, Sankalp Taru, is hosting the fourth edition of a tree plantation drive in India. In this plantation drive edition, innisfree is planting 1000 saplings of Lemon, Mausambi, Mango, Sapota, Peach, Jackfruit in Berli Khurd, District Rewari, Haryana. The region is imminent in growing fruit-bearing trees, where innisfree is supporting a farmer to help plant trees in the region.
The initiative is a part of innisfree’s Global CSR activity and focuses on afforestation, community development, and conservation of the ecosystem by increasing overall contribution to forests through sustainable development. The method of afforestation is to provide the community with lush greenery leading to fruit and oxygen for the decades to come.
Sankalp Taru’s adopted approach is called permaculture or agroforestry where well-grown fruit-bearing saplings, fertilizers, and pesticides are provided to the farmers.
At the innisfree Green Forest Campaign, Mr. Paul, Country Head, innisfree India said: “innisfree being a nature-loving brand has come a long way with our commitment to bring together a group of volunteers to create a clean, healthy environment that can be sustained for years to come for our future generations. We believe this Green Promise should go on! We are glad that we could help the farmers in the rural community by planting the fruit-bearing trees which will help prevent soil erosion, mono-cropping, and raising the water levels of the area.”
Ms. Mini Sood Banerjee, Assistant Director & Head of Marketing, Amorepacific India said: “We are proud on taking a Green Promise, to give back more than we take from our nature. innisfree holds several campaigns throughout the year to nurture the well-being of the Earth. The approach is not just sustainability in the products, but participation in activities that resurfaces the promise of a greener future. For the 4th Green Forest Campaign, innisfree partnered with Sankalp Taru to plant 1000 trees in Rewari District, Haryana in order to help the farmers by planting fruit-bearing trees so that they can earn their livelihood by selling the fruits.”
Quote from Mr. Apurva Bhandari, Founder & Director of Sankalp Taru – “Sankalp Taru is happy to be associated with Innisfree for embarking on the mission of sustaining rural livelihood through unique tree plantation program in Rewari district of Haryana. With our sole aim of creating green patches on the arid land of the region, this program is striving towards rejuvenating the environment along with uplifting the progressive farmer community through the means of integrating enhanced horticultural practices. This initiative envisions to transform the barren patches into lush green orchards while reinforcing water-table levels and creating a healthy eco-system” said Apurva Bhandari, Founder at SankalpTaru Foundation.