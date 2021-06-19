Innisfree India Introduces The New Green Tea Seed Serum

innisfree India is proud to introduce an all new formula of the iconic and best-selling Green Tea Seed Serum 4.0, upgraded by Biome science. Straight from the goodness of Korea’s Jeju Island, the new formula opens up to rearrange the hydration path, to penetrate deeper into the skin, and strengthens the moisture barrier.

The serum allows moisture barrier strengthening in 30 minutes* and instantly increases moisture by 710% and helps improve the moisture barrier by 92.3% . The key to intense hydration with the newly added Green Tea Biome, making this the perfect hydration serum. Green Tea Biome is the NEW Ingredient of Green Tea Seed Serum which includes Tri-biotics (Pre-Pro*-Postbiotics) in order to strengthen skin moisture barrier and help build healthy skin condition. It is also a super- rising ingredient in the beauty market with the recent pandemic. Green Tea Biome helps build a stable moisture barrier to have a healthy looking, clear skin by stopping the vicious cycle of losing moisture.

While wearing masks is a key practice to lessen the spread of coronavirus, it has left our skin in a continuous vicious cycle of losing moisture, dull and dehydrated, dealing with bouts of maskne. The New Hydration Technology of Green Tea Seed Serum 4.0 with Green Tea Biome – Penetrate X Lock X Activate Hydration to create Skin Hydration ecosystem care. It also helps build a stable moisture barrier, stopping this cycle, so you wake up to hydrated and clear skin everyday.

Over the last decade, the iconic Green Tea Seed Serum has gotten four upgrades. The Green Tea Seed Serum 1.0 was formulated with 100% Jeju organic green tea water, while innisfree’s Green Tea Seed Serum 2.0 was combined with the power of the 1st drop of freshly squeezed green tea. The 3.0 welcomed the Green Tea Seed Serum into a new world of hydration with Beauty Green Tea and Hydro-breakthrough power.

Innisfree has studied over 3301 Korean green tea varieties for over 10 years to provide the best beauty green tea. It is a specialised moisturising ingredient derived from fresh green tea leaves and extracted by double squeeze method. It opens up the moisture path of the dehydrated skin to leave it feeling hydrated and healthy.