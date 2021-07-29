Innisfree India Launches The Dewy Glow Jam Cleanser

Innisfree, the Korean natural beauty brand from South Korea’s Jeju Island is proud to launch the Dewy Glow Jam Cleanser. Cherry Blossom, also known as the “King” of Jeju, has been infused into the Dewy Glow Jam Cleanser. A cleanser which will instantly boost the radiance of your face due to the Cherry Blossom Leaf Extract and betaine-infused moisture gel.

While wearing a mask is essential for reducing the spread of Covid, it has left our skin feeling dehydrated and dull. Beet-derived Betaine and Cherry Blossoms Leaf extract are the key ingredients of the cleanser which will add hydration and an instant glow to our skin. The non-stripping formula is suitable for all skin types and nourishes the skin with Soapbark Extract.

Jeju King Cherry Leaf extract is a brightening ingredient developed using innisfree’s own process and technology. The brightening effect is obtained after three weeks of low temperature ageing with Jeju lava seawater, which vitalises dull skin to make it look clear and bright.

The pleasant scent of cherry blossoms and the pretty pink jam formula will help deep cleanse your face as it has Micellar cleansing technology, and has a low pH level, making this perfect for that hydrated glass-like glow. The clear jam-like texture rolls on the skin, and leaves the skin feeling moisturised even after absorbing impurities.

Price: INR 900/-

Quantity: 150ml