Innogress Signs LOI with JSS Academy of Technical Education Noida (JSSATEN) For R&D Of PM Modi’s Avatar Robots

18th Sept. 2022, New Delhi/Noida

On the occasion of the 72nd birthday of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Innogress’s robotic startup Innogress Robotics and JSS Academy of Technical Education Noida (JSSATEN), under JSS Mahavidyapeeth, today signed an LOI (Letter Of Intent) for undertaking joint R&D (Research and Development) program of avatar robots of PM Modi.

Last year on the occasion of the Prime Minister’s 71st birthday, robotics startup Innogress Robotics had announced that it would work to develop and install 100 avatar robots of Prime Minister Modi in different districts of the country, such that the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister’s office would be directly linked to the public, local institutions, and project sites so that the ground level information of various cities, villages, and towns of India sent to the Prime Minister in the real-time. And through this virtual digital avatar of PM Modi, millions of people of India may get connected to the Prime Minister virtually. By staying connected through the avatar robots, people can get the facility and opportunity to tell their problems to PM virtually through the proposed ‘Avatar Robots’.

Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.), Machine Learning (M.L.), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision, Robotics Movements, Drone Technology, Image Processing, and Conversational Analytics shall be used to develop these avatar robots.

For the purpose of doing joint Research and Development of ‘Avatar Robots’ technologies, Innogress has a plan to set up a lab at JSS Noida (JSSATEN) in collaboration with JSSATEN for which an LOI has been signed between both parties today.

On the occasion of the signing of the LOI, Dr. Amarjeet Singh, Principal of JSS Noida (JSSATEN), Vice Principal Dr. Mamatha TG, Dean Academics Dr. Jagdish RS, Dean R&D Dr. KS Sujata, Training and Placement Officer Dr. Praveen Terang, Dr. Mayank, Head of the Department -CSE (Computer Science), other professors and officials were present.

On behalf of Innogress, Mr. Sumant Parimal, Founder of Innogress, Mr. Ranjan Kumar, an Expert of Computer Science and Project Management, and others were also present at the signing of the LOI.

Under the mentorship of Joint Director-TED, JSS Mahavidyapeeth, Mysuru, Dr. H.R. Mahadevaswamy, and under the patronage of His Holiness Jagadguru Shri Shivratri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji of JSS Mahavidyapeeth, this research, and development program partnership LOI has been inked today at JSS Noida.