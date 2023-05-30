InnoVision Marketing Group Defines Award-Winning Advertising with Content Marketing Award at 2023 Sandie Awards

SAN DIEGO- May 30, 2023 – InnoVision Marketing Group, a global, bilingual, full-service marketing agency, announces its recent victory of the Content Marketing award at the prestigious 2023 Sandie Awards for their campaign for Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders.

The company was honored with the Content Marketing award for their groundbreaking campaign executed on behalf of Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, an iconic and rapidly expanding fast-casual brand. This remarkable achievement underscores InnoVision Marketing Group’s commitment to excellence and their unrivaled ability to deliver award-winning advertising solutions that provide remarkable results for their clients.

The Sandie Awards, recognized as a pinnacle of excellence in the advertising and marketing industry, celebrate the most innovative and impactful campaigns across various categories. InnoVision’s outstanding content marketing campaign for Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders stood out amongst fierce competition, showcasing the agency’s unrivaled creative prowess and strategic vision.

One of the key components of the campaign addressing the challenge was to make the brand cut through the clutter in the highly competitive chicken space with a strong brand position that would make them the obvious choice to their target audience.

InnoVision found this was a huge opportunity for Huey Magoo’s to benchmark their chicken tenders (the tenderloin cut of the chicken) with the equity built by the beef council, in their using of the French term of “filet mignon” for their beef tenderloin. So technically, the tenderloin of any animal can be termed the filet mignon; hence, the creation of The Filet Mignon of Chicken®.

Wanting to make this strong position relatable to the brand’s younger demographer, InnoVision created a series of commercials educating the market on what exactly the Filet Mignon of Chicken® really is all about. In the second of the series of commercials, “Smart Kid” shows a young girl ordering her favorite sandwich – “A filet mignon sandwich,” educating her family and know-it-all brother on what The Filet Mignon of Chicken® really is all about.

InnoVision’s award-winning campaign for Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders was designed to increase brand awareness and drive customer engagement for the popular and nationally recognized chicken tender franchise. The campaign included a series of creative content pieces, including videos, social media posts, a landing page and an interactive quiz, all of which highlighted the unique qualities of Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, resulting in an unparalleled level of brand awareness and customer engagement.

“InnoVision nailed it with the creation of our Filet Mignon of Chicken Campaign,” said Andy Howard, President and CEO. “It exemplifies exactly what our positioning is: To be the premier chicken tender concept in the industry. Their execution was pure perfection and it’s showing in the enormous amount of awareness this campaign has brought us, and will continue to bring us for years to come.”

As a result of this campaign, Huey Magoo’s has catapulted from being seen as an emerging brand to becoming the superior chicken choice in a saturated category. The brand has received national praise and recognition from both the media, new franchisees who have since bought locations because of their attractive brand position and fans across all social media and review platforms who can’t stop talking about The Filet Mignon of Chicken®.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized with the Content Marketing award at the 2023 Sandie Awards,” says Ric Militi, CEO/ Executive Creative Director of InnoVision Marketing Group. “This achievement represents the tireless efforts of our talented team and the strong partnership we share with Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders. We are passionate about creating campaigns that not only captivate audiences but also drive tangible results for our clients.”

This momentous win at the 2023 Sandie Awards is a testament to InnoVision Marketing Group’s unrivaled expertise and dedication to pushing the boundaries of creative storytelling. As a result of their remarkable achievement, the agency solidifies its position as a leading force in the digital marketing landscape, offering unparalleled strategic solutions to its esteemed clientele.

By defining award-winning advertising, InnoVision Marketing Group has set a new benchmark for the industry. Their ability to craft compelling content that resonates with target audiences while staying true to the essence of the brand has been the cornerstone of their success. With a meticulous understanding of consumer behavior and an unwavering commitment to innovation, InnoVision Marketing Group continues to redefine the landscape of content marketing.

To learn more about InnoVision Marketing Group, please contact Bianca@teaminnovision.com.