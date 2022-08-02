InnoVision Marketing Group Welcomes Island Fin Poké, Recently Named #22 Top Movers and Shakers By Fast Casual to Their Booming Agency Roster

SAN DIEGO – August 2, 2022 – Nationally recognized InnoVision Marketing Group has been named agency of record for Island Fin Poké. Continuing to expand at a steady pace, InnoVision will assist Island Fin Poké with branding, franchise development, digital marketing, and national public relations & outreach. This offers InnoVision the opportunity to help expand the national reach and awareness of Island Fin Poké.

The brand approached InnoVision after seeing the branding, positioning and marketing strategies that have led to much growth and success for other franchises on their client roster. Experts in branding and creating sticky campaigns, the campaign the company developed for Huey Magoo’s, The Filet Mignon of Chicken, has received national praise and recognition.

San Diego-based InnoVision Marketing Group offers the full scope of marketing services completely in-house, including digital media, traditional media, web development, design, public relations, video production and more. Representing a variety of clients in different industries, Island Fin Poké adds to their franchise and fast-casual dining category.

“We are so honored to have the opportunity to work with Mark [Setterington]. His vision is clear, and his passion and enthusiasm are contagious,” says Ric Militi, CEO / Executive Creative Director of InnoVision Marketing Group. “We look forward to helping Island Fin become the leader in the poke category – it’s a goal we know is achievable, and we are excited to be part of it.”

Coming in at #22, between Chipotle and Jersey Mike’s, Island Fin Poké is a top mover and shaker, recognized in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2022 Top Food Franchises Ranking, the 2022 Top New & Emerging Franchises Ranking and Fast Casual’s 2022 Movers & Shakers List.

Offering fresh Hawaiian-style poke bowls, described as sushi in a bowl, Island Fin Poké serves fresh poke in endless combination options, creating customized bowls for every guest. Guests choose from responsibly-sourced ingredients and can personalize their own poke bowl with options including over eight proteins, 25 different toppings, gluten-free house-made sauces that have been creatively crafted, and specialty mix-ins. Island Fin Poké offers a unique and full-service experience to each and every guest that walks through their doors, implementing this approach into everything they do.

Entering into four new markets with four new locations by the end of this year, Island Fin Poké currently has 24 locations open, looking to double in the next year.

“Island Fin Poké could not be more excited to have InnoVision as our agency of record. We are truly humbled that such an incredible agency has committed to helping us to become the brand we know we can be,” says Mark Setterington, Co-founder and CEO of Island Fin Poké.

InnoVision is made up of five divisions including public relations, film production, digital media, traditional media and Español. Representing brands in multiple categories, including airports, automotive, fast-casual dining, food & beverage, healthcare, soft drinks, casinos, retail, tribal government, economic development and nonprofit, the agency serves clients across the US.

To learn more about InnoVision Marketing Group, please contact Bianca Kasawdish at bianca@teaminnovision.com or click here.