Inorbit Malad and Vashi are getting ready for Christmas

Mumbai: Christmas celebrations at malls have always been special. It is that time of the year when malls get decked up to woo its customers with their bounding décor. This year Inorbit is taking efforts to break the monotony post Pandemic to create a safe and superior shopping experience. Preparations are in full swing at Inorbit Malad and Vashi to put together a spectacular ambiance of the festive season. In sync with the ideology of offering a grand shopping experience, Inorbit is putting together some unconventional décor. We give you a sneak peek into what’s in store for the season.

A never seen in India experience awaits you at Inorbit Malad this year. The mall is working on a unique drive-through concept keeping in sync with socially safe protocols, wherein the attraction – “Winter Magic at Inorbit, A drive through Christmas Lights experience” illuminates the complete mall driveway with thousands of lights synchronized to holiday music. While you drive through this, you can experience over 20+ unique lights attraction with movement covering arches, tunnels synced to Christmas music, Christmas characters – snowman, reindeers, gingerbread man, and Christmas trees. A visual treat that not only kids but all age groups can enjoy. See it to believe it. (Pics attached – Décor under progress).

Inorbit mall Vashi too has some spectacular décor coming your way. Depicting the symbol of luck, the mall is doing a nutcracker theme based décor. The mall is setting up a 35 foot tall Christmas tree illuminated and decked up which is surely worth your visit. Enhancing the décor you can watch the lighting effects on the façade. Walkthrough the larger-than-life entrance arch made of nut cracker figurines, that will give you a grand welcome. (Pics attached – Décor under progress)

Décor at malls has undergone a dynamic change. The décor at malls are integrated with technology. Projection mapping, motion activation, light programming, sensor activation has made the décor designs truly experiential.