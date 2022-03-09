Inorbit Malad and Vashi partner with NGOs ‘Vision Rescue’ & ‘Making The Difference’ on International Women’s Day

Mumbai: March 9, 2022 – Inorbit Malls at Malad and Vashi celebrated Women’s Day on March 8 by partnering with NGOs ‘Vision Rescue’ and ‘Making The Difference’ respectively celebrating women’s empowerment.

At the Women’s Day celebrations held at Inorbit Malad in the evening, heartthrob couple Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira were the guests of honour and appreciated and lauded the women from vulnerable communities who are striving towards financial independence.

For the last 18 years, Vision Rescue has been working relentlessly to rescue children from exploitation by providing them with education. One of the ways this NGO sustains the education of the children is by empowering their mother and older sisters with vocational training and giving them the wings to fly and begin their own journey towards endless opportunities. During this event, Vision Rescue showcased all the handiworks and honoured these women entrepreneurs.

At Inorbit Vashi, Mrs. Sujata Dhole – NMMC Additional Commissioner was welcomed as a Chief Guest. The event started with a Meet-and-Greet session with the Orbie mascot followed by a gifting session for widows and handicapped women. Visitors were treated to other fun activities like a puppet show, skit, and one-minute games followed by high tea.

NGO Making The Difference was established in 2014, with the aim and determination to bring a difference in the life of the needy especially, underprivileged children. During the event at Inorbit Vashi, the people from the NGO presented a beautiful performance with a strong message on women’s empowerment.