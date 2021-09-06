Inorbit Mall Hyderabad conducts a Luxury Customer Experience Workshop For Its Retail Partners

Over the years, Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad has created its own niche by constantly undertaking efforts to create a superior shopping experience. As an endeavour to exceed customer expectations, Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad recently organized an exclusive ‘Luxury Customer Experience Workshop’ for its retail partners. The workshop was conducted by Miss Greeshma Thampi, a certified Image consultant and corporate trainer. The core objective of the workshop was to help the retailers understand the scenario of modern luxury & the needs of HNI’s in the premium/luxury segment. It also enlightened the participants with skills to not only excel in customer service but also establish long-lasting relationships with customers.

Greeshma Thampi made the workshop more interactive with real-life case studies, debates and a brainstorming session. The attendees were given an opportunity to share their experiences and challenges faced by them that helped the host to review the scenarios and suggest the way forward. Adhering to the protocols and all safety measures, the workshop was organized in 2 batches with 25 participants in each batch. The participants were the employees from Inorbit Mall Hyderabad’s retailer partners.

Speaking about the workshop, Sharat Belavadi, Centre Head at Inorbit Mall, Hyderabad said, “In today’s retail landscape, it is very crucial to upskill the retail associates as they are tasked with delivering new experiences to the customers directly. We at Inorbit Mall have been working consistently towards the well-being and upskilling of its retail partners. The continuous learning experience embedded in the flow of work will maximize the retail employees’ potential. Being equipped with the right technology skill alongside developing the soft skills will improve the ability to understand the customers and gain their loyalty. With this workshop, we aim to provide an international standard of shopping experience to our customers.”