Inorbit Mall Malad and Vashi Kick Off A Vaccination Drive through For Its Customers and A Special Camp For Its Brand Staff Under The #Inorbitcares Initiative

Mumbai, 15th June 2021: The most popular and loved malls in the city of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai have kicked off a drive through vaccination for its customers. In addition to this a special camp is also set up for vaccinating the brand staff. With safety of customers and employees becoming a top priority, the malls have rolled out the drive through vaccination program under #InorbitCares – an Inorbit iniative. Inorbit is taking efforts to ensure that each and every staff is vaccinated. Until now 1800 number of people have been vaccinated which include both customers and the staff.



Inorbit mall, Vashi which re-opened for citizens as per government guidelines on 7th June 2021, is ensuring that all safety protocols are in place so that every visitor has a comfortable shopping experience. Apart from Malad and Vashi similar vaccination drives have been carried out in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Vadodara as well. Inorbit understands the need of the hour and has taken efforts to keep the staff and its customers safe.

Speaking about the initiative, Rajneesh Mahajan, Inorbit Malls said, “Employees and Retail partners are major reasons for our customers having pleasant shopping experience. Every single vaccination is a step ahead to win the battle against the pandemic. Through this drive, we want to ensure that we provide a safe environment for not only our employees and retail partners, but also to give a safe shopping experience to our customers. I want to thank everyone who supported us to make this drive a success.”