Inorbit Mall, Malad Offers a Door Step Shopping Experience Within a Housing Society Premises

Mumbai, September 2020: With the impacts of COVID 19 still looming large, Inorbit mall, Malad comes up with their interesting new methods to uplift the moods of their customers ensuring a happy shopping experience with utmost safety at the doorstep. Last weekend Inorbit Malad and some of the top brands like Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Clarks, Steve Madden, Skechers, Louis Philippe, LovGen, W, Colorbar, Chumbak and Crossword had put up their pop up stores within the premises of Suncity Phase 3 society in Kandivali, Mumbai. Offering the residents, fun-filled shopping experience and catering to their much-needed fashion demands this splendid new world of shopping opportunity was a two-day affair. This unique shopping experience was well received by the resident shoppers from the housing society.

One of the shoppers named Shruti said that ‘We are glad that the mall has come to us, as our parent’s don’t allow us to go to the mall considering the current situation outside. And this is the first time after 6months that we have shopping, it’s a great feeling. The stocks and the merchandise showcased

here are of great quality along with the offers that are available. Also, the presentation of the product’s and brands is nicely done. The safety precautions taken by each brand is also commendable, where-in they are asking each customer to sanitize their hands using the sanitizer provided before touching the merchandise. And the cleanliness of the area is also well maintained’.

This one of a kind store experience ensured that the society residents enjoyed a safe and special feeling of shopping within the premises of their housing society. This is the first time a mall in Mumbai has taken up such an initiative to offer the Inorbit experience and enable minimum contact during the shopping process. Inorbit and the retail brands ensured that all essential safety precautions were taken during the two-day shopping event.

Safety and convenience have become priorities of every customer and keeping in mind these aspects,

Inorbit is taking efforts to curate unique shopping experiences that customers can enjoy at their doorstep. After a successful activity in Bangalore, we are happy to host it is Mumbai. We would like to thank Suncity Phase 3 – Kandivali for supporting this initiative. We hope to replicate this activity across Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad and Vadodara.”

The mall is planning to continue conducting this activity in other societies as well for the coming weeks/festive season. To fulfil customers shopping requirement’s in a safe shopping environment at their doorstep.

Any housing societies who wish to collaborate with Inorbit mall, Malad for similar activities can kindly get in touch with _Ms. Ketaki Kavitkar on +91 9769657884_/ ketaki.kavitkar@inorbit.in .