Inorbit Mall Unveils Diwali Décor ‘Padmawali’; Announces Musical Treat And Multiple Festive Offers Across Brands

Vadodara: Inorbit Mall has installed abstract Lotus+Diwali decor ‘PADMAWALI‘ to symbolise purity, enlightenment and rebirth to signify the festival of good over evil in a true sense. The special decor is a creation of abstract lotus using simple geometric forms and vibrant fresh colours that blossom and lit up this Diwali. The mall is all set with special offers and surprises to make the festive season more exciting with an exceptional shopping experience for you and your loved ones.

Music lovers can enjoy a special instrumental treat for their ears at the mall with Indian Classical Music comprising tabla, flute & harmonium from 2nd to 4th November 2021 by Nitin Parmar. Shoppers with love for Bollywood music can enjoy Bollywood instrumental music from 5th to 7th November 2021 by Chintan Jha.

To embark on this festive season, Inorbit Vadodara also launched leading outdoor and backpacking brand ‘Wildcraft’ and homegrown fashion brand ‘Kiaasa’. Visitors to the Wildcraft store can browse through the store stocked with the brand’s newly-launched range spanning inner-wear to travel cases, all priced at Rs 999 upwards. To usher in the festive season, the store is also currently offering gifting options in categories like backpacks and duffels. Shoppers can browse through Kiassa for their trendy ethnic fashion needs. The homegrown ethnic brand has established itself as a blend of modern-day trends with traditional essence.

To make your shopping experience more exciting, Inorbit Vadodara has appealing festive offers and discounts at various brands including Kiassa, Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons, Vedic, Rangriti, Soch, Ethnicity and Max.

Details: Diwali Offers

Date: 7th November 2021

Venue: Inorbit Vadodara

Time: 11:00 am to 9:30 pm