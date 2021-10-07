Inorbit Mall Vadodara Awarded ‘Most Admired Shopping Centre’ At Mapic Awards 2021

Vadodara: October 7, 2021 – Inorbit Mall Vadodara was awarded the ‘Most Admired Shopping Centre of the Year,’ in the West Non-Metro region at the MAPIC India Awards 2021 held in Mumbai last week. MAPIC India, formerly India Retail Forum (IRF) is India’s premier annual event for the retail industry, that has been lauding the innovative and effective initiatives of shopping centres in India since 2004. The award was received by Mr. Rohit Gopalani, Vice President, Leasing, Inorbit Malls at the awards ceremony held at the Renaissance Hotel in Mumbai city.

Inorbit Mall Vadodara was awarded for its overall approach towards creating a conducive shopping experience for its customers through its numerous initiatives. These include a vaccination drive on its premises of around 18,000 people, acknowledging and paying tribute to COVID warriors through ‘The Protectors’ – a 12 ft. symbolic sculpture installed at the mall as well as the diverse activities including offers and elaborate décor planned to commemorate the mall’s 8th anniversary.

“We are extremely delighted to be recognized by MAPIC India for this award that acknowledges our efforts and initiatives. At Inorbit Mall Vadodara, we always strive to live up to the high standards and expectations of our customers in providing them quality services, especially when it comes to safety and their overall experience on our premises. We hope to continue our endeavour to excel at what we do, along with the support of our partners,” said Agnelo Fernandes – Centre Head Inorbit Vadodara.

MAPIC India Awards for Shopping Centre is the most sought-after awards event in the retail industry. Nominations are invited from across the industry, which are then evaluated on the basis of a given set of parameters. These are then presented to a jury comprising well-known leaders in the field of retail, who select the winners.

Some of the prominent personalities in the jury included Abhishek Ganguly, General Manager, PUMA India and Southeast Asia; Vishak Kumar, CEO, Madura Fashion and Lifestyle; Venugopal Nair, MD & CEO, Shoppers stop; Sunil Nayak, CEO, Reliance Jewels; and Avijit Mitra, CEO, Croma.