Inorbit Mall Vashi to Celebrate Diwali with Grand Shopping Extravaganza

Mumbai: The auspicious time of the year has started with the entire city getting festive ready. With Dhanteras and Diwali are around the corner, it is time to spread happiness and connect over special moments. Due to the COVID pandemic, the celebration is subdued but not a dull affair. Inorbit Mall Vashi is ready to cheer up your mood. Shoppers will get a chance to shop for the latest festive arrivals and stand a chance of winning exciting giveaways and prizes.

The mall is hosting a Shop & Win offer which will go on till 1st November 2020 and will again continue from 6th to 8th Nov and 13 to 16th November 2020. Customers doing shopping worth Rs 3000 and above will get assured vouchers and hampers from brands like Envi, Celio, Puma, Jack & Jones, Parcos, Mia, Allen Solly, Cookieman, Latt Liv, Majestic perfumes, Reliance Jewels, and Ayesha.

The shopping experience at Inorbit will add-on to the zing with exquisite festive apparel and accessories by Shoppers Stop, W, Aurelia, Hastkala, Soch, Manyavar, Max Fashion, Taneira, Big Bazaar, Tanishq, Orra, Reliance Jewels, Mia, and Caratlane. Not just these, the mall boasts several eateries that cook up multifarious cuisines from Pot Pourri, Socials, Tight Bar, Chaayos, and other outlets in the food court to treat your taste buds. For the celebration of Dhanteras, the mall will be giving a Gold Pendant for the shopping over 1 lakh. This is a limited offer.

Head to Inorbit mall, Vashi to witness the spectacular view with its stunning art installations. This year, the festive decorations are based on the theme ‘Royal Diwali’. A 15ft chandelier, an elephant photo-op, and chariot besides others are installed encapsulating imperial grandeur. You can also capture your favorite selfie at the Jewel Box Photo op zone.