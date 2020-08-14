INORBIT MALL, WHITEFIELD INTRODUCES SHOPPING STALLS NOW AT YOUR HOME PREMISES FOR THE VERY FIRST TIME IN BENGALURU

With the impacts of COVID 19 still looming large, Inorbit mall, Whitefield comes up with their interesting new methods to uplift the moods of their customers ensuring a happy shopping experience with utmost safety at your doorstep. With some top branded stalls like Celio, Skechers, Metro, Us polo, Flying machine to name a few within the premises of Adarsh Palm Meadows society in Whitefiled, Inorbit mall is once again back to provide to the shopaholic society residents the fun-filled shopping experience. To cater to their much-needed fashion demands this splendid new world shopping opportunity will be hosted from the 14thto on the 16h of August 2020 from 11 am to 7 pm.

This one of a kind store experience will ensure the society residents a safe and special feeling of shopping during the current crisis scenario. This is the first time in Bengaluru that such an initiative is being taken up to ease the shopping scene and enable minimum contact during the shopping process. All the shopping stalls will be arranged in the clubhouse of the township where the society residents can visit and make their preferred purchases.

“This is truly a delightful one of a kind initiative taken up by Inorbit mall, Whitefield for allowing our residents to benefit immensely from shopping stores at their doorstep during the current pandemic times. I am sure such a shopping experience with so much of ease and precautionary measures mutually benefiting the mall authorities and the society residents will be appreciated by all. Looking forward to collaborating with Inorbit mall for more similar endeavours that benefit our residents”, said Mr Jagvir Singh Rawat, Food & Beverage Manager, Palm Meadows Club, Adarsh Palm Meadows society, Whitefield.

Adarsh Palm Meadows Society is hosting the first of its kind unique shopping experience for all its residents. So let the fun time unleash itself this weekend.

Any housing societies who wish to collaborate with Inorbit mall, Whitefield on similar activities can kindly get in touch with Mr Samyak Agarwal (Assistant Marketing Manager) at7977564870.