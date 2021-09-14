Inorbit Malls Bags 4 Top Honours At The Images Shopping Centre Awards 2021

Mumbai: September 7, 2021 – Inorbit Malls Pvt. Ltd., India’s leading pioneer in mall culture, has picked up four honours at the 13th edition of the IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre this year, including being declared the ‘Most Admired Shopping Centre’ for 2021.

Categories under which Inorbit Malls was awarded are:

— IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre: Transformative Innovation

— IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre: Marketing & Promotions West India – Inorbit Mall, Malad

— IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre: CSR Initiatives Inorbit Mall Hyderabad

— IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre Head/ Leasing Head – Sharat Belavadi, Centre Head, Inorbit Mall Bangalore & Hyderabad.

Shopping Centres Next 2021 in association with Shopping Centers Association of India (SCAI) recognized the contributions of Indian retail companies in the areas of retail real estate development, leasing, management or marketing, at the awards ceremony held on September 2, 2021 at Grand Hyatt, Goa.

“We are pleased to be recognized by IMAGES Group in the four categories that we’ve been awarded for. Having been pioneering several innovative concepts across our malls right since our inception in XX, we do our best to distinguish our properties as the best and safest places to shop and hang out at. We will continue to lead by example and provide the best-in-class experience for our customers and partners,” said Rajneesh Mahajan CEO, Inorbit Malls.

This year, the independent jury comprising stalwarts of the Indian retail sector including International Property Consultants (IPCs), India’s leading consulting companies and Business Development heads from retail organisations, sifted through over 100 nominations before it declared 31 winners under 17 award categories.

The jury panel for the ‘IMAGES Most Admired Shopping Centre’ category 2021 comprised 35 prominent personalities in the Indian retail industry including Abbas Jabalpurwala, CEO, Timezone Entertainment; Abhishek More, Director, XIMI VOGUE; Akash Srivastava, AVP, Business Development, Jubilant FoodWorks; Deepak Yadav, Chief Development Officer & Real Estate Head; Shoppers Stop, Maneesh Gaur, Chief BD Officer, PVR; ManikDhodi, Director Real Estate, adidas Group India; SumitGhildiyal, Head Retail Business Development & NSO, (Max) Landmark Group; and Suvneet Ahuja, BD Head, Reliance Brands.