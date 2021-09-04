Inorbit malls bags one silver, three bronze at foxglove awards 2021

Inorbit Malls Pvt. Ltd., India’s leading pioneer in mall culture, has picked up four honors at the 7th edition of the Foxglove Awards this year. The awards laud the marketing, advertising and communications efforts of brands every year.

In the category of best non-traditional indoor ambient media, Inorbit malls was regional winner and awarded the Bronze for its ‘Scan to Order’ poster design for the contactless ordering program. Inorbit was also national winner for the ‘Best Poster’ category — Bronze for ‘Staying Safe at Inorbit; regional winners with a Silver for ‘Staying Safe at Inorbit; and Bronze for ‘Scan to Order.’ All posters and designs were conceptualized and created in association with Inorbit’s creative agency – INFECTIOUS.

“We are honored to be awarded at the Foxglove Awards 2021. We thank our partners INFECTIOUS for articulating Inorbit’s brand messaging through their refreshing approach and spotless execution,” said Naviin Ibhrampurkar – Head Marketing and Corporate Communications.

Presented by Shutterstock, Foxglove Awards 2021 presented seven award categories.The entries were analyzed on the basis of idea, content, design, and engagement. The first round of assessment was conducted by a jury of young, well-known creative talent after which, the shortlisted entries were judged by the grand jury comprising 18 members including Sagar Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas, Pallavi Chakravarti

Creative Head – West, DDB Mudra Group, George Kovoor, Group Creative Director/Digital Lead

Ogilvy And Dheeraj Sinha, CEO & Chief Strategy Officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett.

Award Details: