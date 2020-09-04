INORBIT VASHI NOW RE-OPENS FOR ITS SHOPPERS

Navi Mumbai, September 04, 2020: The wait is over! Inorbit mall Vashi re-opened its doors to its shoppers after NMMC allowed the malls across Navi Mumbai to open. Promising its patrons a safe shopping experience, the Vashi mall welcomed its shoppers to a great welcome back decor, exciting offers and and free parking till 13th September. Inorbit understands the safety concerns that people might have due to the ongoing pandemic. Following the government norms, the mall has ensured safety protocols like temperature checks, mandatory download of Arogya setu app, social distancing norms within the premises, regular sanitization of various touchpoints like lifts, escalators, door handles etc. Inorbit has also started a video calling facility where consumers can make selection through a video call and get their shopping products home delivered. Another feature is Curb Side Pick up where a shopper can drive through and pick up his shopping bags from a designated area ensuring minimal contact.

Speaking about the new services, Rajneesh Mahajan, CEO, Inorbit Malls said, “Inorbit welcomes all its shoppers to enjoy a safe and hassle-free shopping experience. The mall management assures its patrons that all safety norms are in place and people can now shop from the latest collections across 100+ brands for the upcoming festive season.”

Enjoy your outing at Inorbit which promises you the same safety like your home. Happy days are here again for all you shopaholics.

Mall timings: 11 am to 7 pm

Free Parking till 13th September 2020