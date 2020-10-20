INSIGHT: Where Idea Fuel Changes

When was the last time you succumbed without any answer to the thought of women safety? I think it was a moment ago when you went for your evening walk.

When did you thought about shifting to sustainable and environment friendly materials to reduce the risk of polluting the Earth? I hope it was a while ago when you saw piled up plastic water bottles in market.

Consciously or unconsciously when we ignore these issues we become a vital part of the problem. Help this world with educating yourself about the topics which are worth talkingabout. You want to normalize the discussions around sensitivetopics like climate change, women involvement at various work platforms, equal pay and many more then this is the perfect place for you.

Two UN affiliated associations GirlUp Khwaab and M There have arranged a conference meet with these elite speakers/ educators on 30th and 31st October and 1st November. We know you want to be the change in this world and here is a ray of hope for you “INSIGHT: where idea fuels changes.”

Register via – http://bit.ly/insightoct2020

Venue – Airmeet

Time – 4pm to 7pm IST