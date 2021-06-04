Inspired by our rich heritage, we must build a sustainable home to have the right to be a trusted partner for our consumers and customers, our people and our communities

New Delhi: The environment we live in is very important not only for our own health and the planets, but also for our future generations. We firmly believe it is everyone’s responsibility to protect the world we live in and this responsibility starts with us. With the World Environment Day around the corner, the Dr. Oetker Company, a European Legacy in Cakes, Pizzas, Sandwiches and Subs (or a European Legacy in Pleasure Food since 1891), shares the Group’s Global Sustainability Charter and talks about some of the measures they have adopted in India, to preserve the ecology of the country.

Dr. Oetker’s Global Sustainability Charter is focussed on 3 dimensions –Food, World and Community. Numerous projects focussed on supporting the consumer’s need for a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle, achieving climate neutrality and ensuring employee expectations regards to the environmental and social obligations of their employer are underway globally and in India too.

Commenting on the Sustainability Charter, Mr. Oliver Mirza, CEO and Managing Director, Dr. Oetker Indian Subcontinent, said, “As a socially responsible organisation, the Dr. Oetker Company recognises its responsibility towards people and the planet. By rolling out the Dr. Oetker Sustainability Charter, we keep our consumers need for a conscious lifestyle in mind, work towards ensuring fair and sustainable conditions along the supply chain and minimizing our ecological footprint. All this, while we, at Dr. Oetker, continue to produce high-quality pleasure food for sustainable moments of enjoyment, and offer the consumers more and more relevant solutions around the product ranges.”

For Dr Oetker building a food processing plant which requires huge quantities of water in the dry state of Rajasthan was unthinkable (or better irresponsible). Right from the outset the construction team was briefed on the importance of undertaking water and energy conservation measures. Below are some of the measures taken at the Dr. Oetker plant in Kaharani, Rajasthan, in commitment towards Sustainability and environment conservation.

Acting responsibly is simply what one does, every day in every way. The sprawling plant across 14 acres with manufacturing capacity of over 50000 tons, ensures a zero discharge production. All effluents produced during the manufacturing process are treated and reused within the factory premises. In addition, the focus has been on haveresting rain water and the plant annually harvests over 100000 tons. In an endevour to reduce water consumption, over 50kl of water per day is saved simply by adopting air cooled chillers and ensuring condensate recovery.The plant has actively put in measures to conserve energy and adopt natural gas where possible.

“We used glass extensively – with huge windows and skylights allowing natural light and reducing the dependence on LED lighting. Usage of glass was a challenge during the storms in the vast openness of Kaharani and once the skylight even flew off during construction. However, this measure alone has saved 100kwh of electricity daily. We also use double glazed windows throughout the plant not only in compliance with NBC guidelines but keeping in mind the need to conserve energy with airconditioning. For the same reason we have insulated the entire factory with a thick insulation layer. Natural gas is used rather than diesel to run our boiler and bake lines. Every small step counts,‘‘ says Mirza.

Usage of LED lights in the facility reduced energy consumption by over 15%. The above mentioned insulation of the entire building in addition to using double glazed glass has reduced energy consumption by 25%.

Besides water, effluent and energy measures, Dr. Oetker has been committed to reducing plastic waste with a pledge to process 1020 metric tons of plastic waste by 2021. Creating a core team that’s focused on this has helped. 2.16 metric tons of plastic usage and 1 metric ton of paper usage has been reduced due to optimization of packaging material to reduce waste.

Another team is focused on creating innovative products that offer our consumers indulgent food experiences whilst catering to healthier and sustainable lifestyles e.g. Monosodium Glutamate which is usually used a flavor enhancer has been eliminated from the entire product range.

Promoting diversity, zero discrimination and living wage for the people is yet another way the company works towards supporting the community.

The Dr. Oetker Sustainability Charter is also a reflection of social developments that aim to put issues such as climate protection, animal welfare and diversity at the center of their activities. At the same time, Dr. Oetker’s actions reflect the increasing health awareness of consumers, for whom conscious and sustainable nutrition is becoming more and more important. The company take this into account with their sustainability goals.

All goals and background information can be found at: www.oetker.com/sustainability