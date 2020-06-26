InstaaPR webinar explains modifying marketing strategies to thrive in the new normal

New Delhi, June 26, 2020 – InstaaPR, India’s forthcoming, DIY-cost-effective marketing platform completes its latest iteration of webinars series titled “Digital Marketing strategies for the new era”. The webinar was intended to support small and medium enterprises to cope with the pandemic struck economy and keep the business cycles going. COVID-19 has transformed the way we live, work, communicate, and socialize. The webinar was focused on how to operate and interact with stakeholders and customers in the digital world.

This webinar was led by Husain Habib, Co-Founder, and CMO, Hats-Off Digital Pvt Ltd. who shared the tactical strategies of Digital Marketing for the post-pandemic time. The entire session was about how digital platforms can be leveraged efficiently to promote a brand and connect with the consumers, which will eventually lead to profitable revenue growth for the business.

Husain Habib, Co-Founder, and CMO, Hats-Off Digital Pvt Ltd. said, “Times are tough, and businesses are struggling for lead generation and accumulating revenue. This is the best time to use digital platforms precisely to position your brand as a reliable business partner. With brands losing customers, it’s the right time to strategize your consumer relationship via digital and social media platforms to scale up the revenue.”

Rachana Chowdhary, CEO, InstaaPR, who moderates the ongoing webinar sessions helps young participants demystify information for immediate business use. “InstaaPR is a DIY-marketing platform that enables users to choose and design easy-to-go PR & digital marketing strategies. We aim to enlighten and empower the InstaaPR user-community with practical tips on how to pass through the pandemic led crisis and enable people with useful and easy-to-implement ideas for business growth.”