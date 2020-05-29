Instant messaging app imo raises awareness among millions in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic

New Delhi, May 29, 2020: imo, a free video calling and instant messaging app, has taken slew of initiatives to raise awareness and put a check on misinformation about Covid-19 pandemic. The efforts by imo were carried out at a global level. With a comprehensive dashboard furnishing verified information, the app has kept more than 20 million people apprised across countries such as India, Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh.

As part of its CSR initiative at the onset of Covid-19 outbreak, imo began to take steps aimed at easing the situation for its users. It collated real-time data from impacted countries and disseminated the same through a dashboard. Apart from it, the app also catered information such as prevention and control, government announcements, verified reports etc through different meta-authorized content topics. It further ensured to dispel misinformation and unverified information circulated across social media boards. The average daily exposure of the pandemic-related content was recorded to be more than 10 million.

It was due to this comprehensive approach and the app’s massive global outreach that even some government authorities took cognizance of the steps taken. The Information Communication Technology (ICT) division of the Bangladesh government launched a healthcare call centre on the app on April 29 to provide medical assistance to its nationals stranded in Saudi Arabia. Five imo numbers were included in the programme through which Bangladeshi expatriate could schedule consultations with specific doctors.

Talking about factors behind the app’s global popularity, imo spokesperson said, “A major reason for our wide acceptance is the ability to provide stable calls even in unstable or weak network areas. Compared to other IM applications in the market, users can save more than 20% mobile data while using imo for video calls and messaging. We are happy that our tech-powered innovations have helped people.”

Apart from aforementioned initiatives, the app has also made some key changes in its functioning to ease out things for personal as well as professional usage. Based on the requirements of the Covid-19 scenario, the app upgraded its multi-person audio and video call mechanism. As many as 20 people can get connected at once on an audio call and 9 people on a video call through imo. While this is particularly helpful in organizing office meetings in a work-from-home situation, it is also of use for those who wish to connect with their loved ones in these trying times.