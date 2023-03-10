Institute of Bakery & Culinary Arts Launches New Baker’s Expedite Course

Institute of Bakery & Culinary Arts (IBCA) has launched a unique 2-month Baker’s Expedite course. The objective of this course is to provide professional baking and pastry skills to home bakers. This certificate course is divided into 8 weekly programs, and it is a good opportunity for those who want to turn their passion into a profession and upgrade their career from home baker to professional baker.

The duration of a 2-month baking course may assist you to learn how to make different types of bread, cookies and cupcakes, basic cakes & fondant work, puff pastry, basic knowledge and understanding of chocolate, hot & cold desserts, and viennoiseries & travel cake. After joining this course you will have the assistance of a skilled & proficient team of chef instructors, they’ll be able to quickly rectify your errors and assist you in learning. Baking may be learned by anybody, regardless of age, and all that is required is a desire to bake wonderful cakes.

While speaking about the course Dr. Chef Balendra Singh, Director Institute of Bakery & Culinary Arts said “A successful baker is a skilled craftsperson who produces high-quality baked goods while adhering to strict food safety and sanitation standards. With dedication, hard work, and a passion for baking, a baker can build a fulfilling and successful career in this exciting and dynamic field. Through the Baker Expedite Course we help students to hone their skills so that they can start their professional baker careers.”

The institute has invited applications and the last date for submission of applications is 31st March 2023.