Instor India introduces W- Range of metal fixtures with wooden finish

Pune, May 12 2022: India’s largest retail store fixtures & specialized solutions company, Instor Kider India Pvt Ltd, launched its W-Range metal fixtures with multiple options of wooden finish to cater and replace the demand of wooden fixtures with metal fixtures for retail stores, pharmacies, and other specialized stores.

Instor India conceptualised, designed, and developed W- Range of metal fixtures with wooden finishes given the current market trend & unique customer demand. The W-range is specially launched to meet the aesthetic need of the customers by providing environmentally friendly & highly durable metal store fixtures.

Speaking on the new introduction, Ms. Ritika Mehta, Director, Instor Kider India Pvt Ltd, said, “We have been noticing an interesting trend for wooden fixtures. Wooden fixtures are often seen as a favorable choice for aesthetic, and warm appeal and are often mistaken for a lower cost over metal fixtures. On the contrary though, they have high maintenance and repair costs, are water susceptible, offer lower durability and load-bearing capacity, shorter life span, higher replacement cost, difficult to move layout, increased wastage, more space-consuming, and non-eco-friendly. To address, we introduced W-Range by designing durable and environment-friendly fixtures to provide the same aesthetic, sophisticated look, and warm appeal as wooden fixtures.” Talking about the new W-Range metal fixtures with wooden finishes, Ms. Ritika Mehta said, “Our W-Range is the first of its kind in India and meets the unique demand of the customers. It provides additional advantages such as a beautiful aesthetic with its wooden look, higher durability, and load-bearing capacity, maintenance-free, easy to modify, and longer life span.

In short, our W-range ticks all boxes for retail stores, and with our highly advanced manufacturing, service, and support network, Instor will be able to cater to the diverse Indian retail market with its uniquely designed products.”

As a leader in fixtures for Retail Stores & Pharmacies, Instor is at the forefront of innovations in retail healthcare and creating solutions that provide the best in-store experience to customers. Instor’s W-range of fixtures comes in a variety of wooden finishes to match the design and character of one’s stores. With India’s largest and most advanced manufacturing facility, innovative R&D, retail industry experts, Instor provides modern, functional, and durable fixtures for pharmacy only and hybrid pharmacy-mart, and specialised retail stores.

Instor provides 360-degree customer-centric innovative solutions to help its customers to deliver the best customer experience at every touchpoint and grow their retail footprint in all urban and rural markets. Instor is trusted by India’s leading retail store brands and has been delivering solutions and products to D-Mart, Patanjali, Reliance Retail, Big Bazaar, Decathlon, and Aditya Birla Group, etc.