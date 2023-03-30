Insurance Samadhan and Ola Insure collaborate to enhance insurance solutions for customers

New Delhi, India – Insurance Samadhan, the leading insurance grievance resolution platform, has announced its collaboration with Ola Insure, the insurance arm of Ola, India’s largest ride-hailing company. The purpose of this collaboration is to provide customers with a more comprehensive insurance solution, expanding the reach of both companies.

Through this partnership, Insurance Samadhan will offer its expertise in insurance grievance resolution services to Ola Insure’s customer base. The collaboration will involve the exclusive services of our mobile application, grievance services like mis-spelling, claim rejection, delay, and short settlement, in addition to other services such as “Know Your Policy” and “Portfolio Analysis, to educate customers about hidden insurance terms and conditions.

The partnership will enable Insurance Samadhan to expand its customer base by providing its services to Ola Insure’s growing customer base. Ola Insure aims to provide quick and effective resolution of policy-related issues to its customers through Insurance Samadhan’s platform, improving its customer satisfaction levels and providing value-added services to its customers.