InsuranceDekho registers staggering growth, grows business 2X in H1 FY22

India’s leading Insurtech startup, InsuranceDekho, grew at a staggering rate during one of the toughest business years in recent history. By building deep distribution across 1100+ cities and offering best-in-class products & customer service; the company has registered an impressive 2X growth year to date in FY22.

At present, InsuranceDekho has a partner presence in 1100 + cities and covers more than 85% pincodes across India. Over the last few months, InsuranceDekho has built an impressive partner ecosystem with more than 35,000 advisors across the country.

The width & depth of the partner ecosystem is a testimony to InsuranceDekho’s tech-driven & distribution focused business approach. InsuranceDekho’s IDedge app offers an array of opportunities to help partners succeed. The support system spans from onboarding to last-mile sales enablement. It covers all aspects of training across all insurance products, demand generation support, policy issuance, post-policy support, and claims assistance. A direct benefit being reaped by the partners of InsuranceDekho, as a result, is that their monthly income has increased on average 4X within a year of coming onboard. It is a win-win for all – the customers who get exceptional service, the partner ecosystem and InsuranceDekho.

InsuranceDekho.com, the B2C insurance platform grew 10X in H1 FY22 over the same period last year. The platform saw a 20X MoM spike in traffic in Sep’21 post the launch of its marketing campaign featuring Jeetendra Kumar of the ‘Kota Factory’ fame.

This clearly reflects the phenomenal business growth that InsuranceDekho has witnessed across all products. The Health portfolio is growing at 110% YoY and the Life portfolio, which was launched earlier this year grew 3X QoQ in Q2 FY22. InsuranceDekho’s health business grew 6 times faster than industry Sep’21 YTD. The company plans to further accelerate this growth in the coming quarters and grow 3X YoY by the end of FY22.

Talking about the growth, Mr. Ankit Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO, InsuranceDekho, said, “This growth is testimony to our strategy of putting our customers and partners at the core of everything. The pandemic has created significant awareness about and a need for insurance across the country especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. We believe that this growing interest in insurance will only increase in the future”