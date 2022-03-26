InsuranceDekho ropes in Farhan Akhtar as a brand ambassador; launches new ad campaign

Mumbai, 26th March 2022: InsuranceDekho, one of India’s leading Insurtech players, has roped in Farhan Akhtar as its brand ambassador and will be seen in their upcoming ad campaign – Sukoon. The campaign captures the delicate emotion behind ensuring the security and well-being of one’s family.

With the tagline Bharosa Kar Ke Dekho, the campaign will go live on 26th March 2022 coinciding with the IPL Season 2022 launch and will run on various channels, OTT, digital and surrounding mediums. It aims to build awareness around the InsuranceDekho brand and how with health insurance plans, people can breathe a sigh of relief even in the toughest times.

Farhan Akhtar is admired by fans for his agile personality which can be seen in his performance across diverse roles he takes on as a director, actor, singer, and writer. His personality complements the InsuranceDekho brand as just one platform takes care of one’s all insurance needs; Farhan makes a great fit with InsuranceDekho

Commenting on the association and campaign launch Ankit Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of InsuranceDekho said,” We are thrilled to be associated with Farhan. We at InsuranceDekho, believe that Sukoon does not come from materialistic things like having a swanky car or owning a big house but from seeing the people in one’s house at peace. It comes from watching one’s family share little moments of laughter, from seeing them full of life, from knowing that their health is secured. These tiny activities make way for the idea that Sukoon is in knowing your family is happy and healthy. And that even when times get tough, this feeling is taken care of by your health insurance partner.” Vishal Shekhar, Director said, “When we got the brief from InsuranceDekho, we dabbled with a few themes centered on the security and wellbeing of one’s family. The theme that we all related to on a deeper level, was Sukoon. This underrated, beautiful feeling of relief. We realized that ultimately, the one thing that fills a person with the feeling of Sukoon is the knowledge that their loved ones are healthy and happy.”

Weaving these warm visuals with the soft words, InsuranceDekho nurtures the feeling of ‘Sukoon’ and offers Health Insurance plans best suited to your need as a tool to get closer to it. InsuranceDekho has always believed in building impactful avenues for brand connect and this collaboration is in tandem with the brand’s underlying philosophy.