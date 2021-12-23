Intellicus expands its data integration and BI solutions business into new enterprises

New Delhi: The company witnessed high demand and growth in 2021 because of the burgeoning demand for business intelligence utilization for many corporate enterprises. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst and helped in the propulsion of digitization, of which a major part is spent on reporting, analytics, and business intelligence. BPM, banking, supply chain systems, retail, manufacturing, and FMCG were among the industries that implemented new BI interfaces the most in 2021.

The year 2021 witnessed an expedited understanding and employability of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in the construction and preparation of data, analysis, and recommendation. A need for process automation was induced to minimize the use of manual interventions. Augmented analytics was also widely used and recognized this year.

IoT, AI & ML, Predictive Analytics, Data Quality Management (DQM), data pipeline automation, and data integration across systems are the main technological reforms that will rule the roost in 2022. The BI industry is looking at a phase in 2022 where BI automation will be mainstream alongside cloud-based analytics. The trailblazing efforts by the players in the field would also mean that in 2022, the complete process of converting a piece of data into insight would be further expedited and simplified.