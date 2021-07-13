Intellicus gains recognition from Great Place to Work Institute as one of India’s Top 50 Mid-Size Workplaces in 2021

Based solely on employee feedback and quality of people practices, the recognition signifies that the felicitated companies excel at building a ‘High-Trust, High-Performance Culture’

New Delhi, 12th July, 2021: Strengthening its position as one of India’s best workplaces, Intellicus Technologies Pvt. Ltd. – a leading data engineering and business intelligence (BI) product company, has been ranked amongst the Top 50 Mid-Sized Workplaces in 2021 by the Great Place to Work Institute. The company has bagged the 36th position on the list.

Intellicus has excelled on the five parameters curated by the institute for building a ‘High-Trust, High-Performance Culture’, namely ‘Credibility’, ‘Respect’, ‘Fairness’, ‘Pride’, and ‘Camaraderie’. Great Place to Work is a global authority that identifies the best workplaces based solely on employee feedback and quality of people practices in an organization. It is considered the ‘Gold Standard’ in workplace culture assessment.

Intellicus has not only provided a stellar employee experience, but also built a work culture that enables its employees to grow and achieve their professional aspirations. Intellicus has more than 200 specialist engineers and support experts to maintain its flexible architecture and robust integration framework, adding to the company’s efficiency. Its team of seasoned veterans – having experience ranging across small and large enterprises globally – has set it apart from other competing companies.

Speaking on the achievement, Sanjeev Agrawal, VP – Operations & Human Empowerment Group, said, “Work culture forms the cornerstone of any organization as it directs people towards shared goals and vision. At Intellicus, we do not consider people as employees but as critical members of the Intellicus family. We pride ourselves on the trust, respect, and transparency that we have created through our work culture. And yet, we constantly strive to raise the bar further and deliver a great experience to all of our members. We thank Great Place to Work Institute for recognizing our efforts.”