Intellipaat partners with SPJIMR to impart high-in-demand Digital Marketing skills to aspiring minds

Aiming at reducing the skill gap in the industry, the leading EdTech platform of the country, Intellipaat, proudly announces its tie-up with one of the topmost business schools of India, S.P.Jain Institute of Management and Research, to help professional’s upskill themselves in the field of Digital Marketing.

Intellipaat has been training professionals in the industry, from around 55 countries with more than 6 lacs learners, in cutting edge technologies such as Data Science, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Digital Marketing, etc.

The certification program offered in the academic collaboration with SPJIMR caters to the growing demand in the field of Digital Marketing. The tie-up aims at bringing high-quality learning to the masses, where the teaching panel includes faculty from SPJIMR and industry experts. All professionals enrolling in this course will receive a joint certificate.

This program helps professionals learn top in-demand Digital Marketing skills, including SEO, SMO, and paid marketing campaigns, along with getting a strong foundation in marketing mix decisions, strategic marketing, marketing communications, PR, marketing analytics, and many more.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr.Diwakar Chittora, the CEO and Founder of Intellipaat, says:

‘In today’s digital economy, where all the companies are promoting their products online, we see there is a heavy shortage of professionals with the right Digital Marketing skills. With this partnership, we look forward to bridging this demand gap, and here, top faculty from SPJIMR and industry professionals will provide the skills demanded by hiring managers.’

In this program, all learners will work on multiple business case studies, assignments, and capstone projects that will help them get real-life work exposure and will equip them to become successful Digital Marketing experts.

This 5-month program will help the learners stand out from the crowd. All the learners enrolling in this program will get career services support from Intellipaat, which includes resume preparation, mock interviews, and 3 guaranteed interviews from top companies and startups, hiring Digital Marketing experts.

More details about this Digital Marketing certification program can be found at https://intellipaat.com/certification-in-digital-marketing-spjimr/