InterContinental Chennai Mahabalipuram Resort wins the Tamil Nadu’sLeading Resort 2022 at World Travel Awards.

“The recognition makes us proud, especially after the last few years which have been challenging for all of us working in the tourism industry. It is an incredible honor to receive this prestigious award on behalf of the hardworking team and we convey our sincere gratitude to the industry professionals along with our guests who have supported us to be the leading resort in Tamil Nadu. Receiving this award is a great motivation and will boost the morale of the team, who work tirelessly” says Kunal Shanker, General Manager.

InterContinental Chennai post-pandemic has focused on strengthening relationships with guests and enhancing their experience to a new level with the resort’s vision of “Beyond luxury” translating to exclusive signature and bespoke experiences tailored to a heart’s desire.