Intercontinental Exchange Expands Operations in India

Hyderabad, India, April 26, 2022 – Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that executives from ICE visited Pune this week to launch the expansion of the company’s Software Engineering, Customer Success and Automation Operations in India.

ICE started its operations in Hyderabad, India in November 2019 with approximately 500 employees and has grown over the past several years to a team of more than 900 people – doubling its office space in the RMZ Skyview building to 175,000 square feet. ICE Mortgage Technology’s (previously Ellie Mae) presence in Pune dates to early 2000 and comprises approximately 1,100 employees and recently added two new floors, creating a spacious campus of 98,000 square feet in Pune with state-of-the-art facilities for employees.­

“Over the past three years, we have grown tremendously in India” said Sachi Pati, Head of ICE India. “The integration of our ICE Mortgage Technology colleagues enables us to scale more effectively and focus our growth to support initiatives across ICE’s business segments. Together, ICE’s Global Capability Centers (GCCs) across India now employ more than 2,000 software engineering, technology, business operations, and data professionals, quadrupling the team we started with in the year 2019. This year, we are aiming to add another 500 technology experts to our team as a part of our India growth trajectory.”

For almost two decades, ICE’s office in Pune has catered to providing ICE Mortgage Technology customers with critical technical and operational infrastructure. The team has grown meaningfully and has become an epicenter for research and development initiatives that have further advanced the technology of ICE Mortgage Technology’s platform and amplified its capabilities in machine learning and artificial intelligence.