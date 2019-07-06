InterGlobe Enterprises launches new and improved website

InterGlobe Enterprises, a large Indian conglomerate holding leadership positions in aviation, hospitality and travel related services unveiled their revamped website around the theme – ‘Inspired by connections’. In order to bring together all its businesses, people, customers, partners & the foundation activities together and to elevate the website’s usefulness to current and prospective customers, InterGlobe Enterprises has worked with VMLY&R to completely revamp its website – www.interglobe.com.

The new website is modern, clean, crisp, easy to navigate, professional & connected. It plays a vital role in the company’s mission to provide its customers with the resources and tools to strengthen connections on a single web interface. Speaking about the website, Mr. KS Bakshi, Group Head – Human Resources added, “This philosophy of relationships is a major part of the culture at InterGlobe and is deeply embedded in the Organisation, whether it is the way of doing business, how we interact & engage with our employees, build brands with partners or how we undertake various CSR initiatives.”

The revamped website will invite visitors to know more about the range of offerings across 7 businesses in 5 industries and all the CSR initiatives across the group on one single platform. Not just information, even the ease of use has been a major focus area. The site navigation has been rethought in a way that every customer can reach any segment of the website just by the basic selection of Who? What? Where? Thus, bringing the customer focus of the company, into one more touch point.

Established in 1989 and headquartered in Gurugram, InterGlobe has been bridging the gap between people and markets and the unswerving commitment to this purpose has allowed it to establish a strong foothold in businesses such as Civil Aviation (InterGlobe Aviation), Airline Management (InterGlobe Air Transport), Travel Commerce (InterGlobe Travel Quotient), Advanced Pilot Training (CAE Simulation Training), Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (School for Aircraft Maintenance Engineering) and Real Estate (InterGlobe Real Estate).