InterGlobe Hotels Private Limited wins the 7th IGBC Green Champion Awards 2020

InterGlobe Hotels Private Limited has been conferred the prestigious 7th IGBC Green Champion Awards 2020 under the category of ‘Pioneer in large scale adoption of green buildings in the hospitality sector in India’. InterGlobe Hotels Pvt. Ltd. has been involved in the development of around 6 IGBC green ibis hotel projects so far in the country. The award was presented to Mr. JB Singh, President and CEO, InterGlobe Hotels in a virtual event organised recently.

The Green Champion Awards is an annual flagship event organised by Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), part of CII. The award is the most prestigious honour bestowed by IGBC upon the leaders of the green building movement in India. In line with the global spotlight on people and health, the theme for this year is: ‘Hygiene, Health and Wellbeing’ in Green Built Environment. Each year, organisations are felicitated as recognition of the efforts of organisations that strive to further advance green building movement in the country.

Commenting on the win, Mr. JB Singh, President and CEO, InterGlobe Hotels, said,” We are honoured and delighted to be the recipients of the prestigious ‘Green Champion award’. Our teams work with a deep commitment to ensuring the best ethical practices are adopted, and this recognition would go a long way to motivate us to remain steadfast in this effort.

It is our belief that the natural environment is a vital part of our business environment and this must form a part of our strategic perspective. We also believe that as a leading and a responsible industry player, we have a special role and responsibility to confront the challenges of climate change and sustainability and take a long term and a broad view. We will continue to remain committed to this effort and I would like to congratulate our teams and everyone involved in our company who continue to work behind the scenes, helping us set new benchmarks.”

This award recognizes IGH’s relentless and incessant commitment to embrace green technology in all its present and upcoming hotel properties. InterGlobe Hotels Pvt Ltd. (IGH) is a joint venture between InterGlobe Enterprises and AccorHotels, established in 2004, to develop a network of ‘ibis’ hotels across India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The group’s portfolio has steadily grown at a CAGR of 31% over the last five years and now stands at 17 hotels spread across 14 cities in India.