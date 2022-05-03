Interior Brand, Whispering Homes helping other India startups to gain sales

New Delhi, May 2022: Whispering homes, a one-stop-shop luxury home decor company has launched its Marketplace Module. Through this module, the company has collaborated with several brands like P-Tal, The Ateliera, Suchitra Designs, Freya Home and Samparpan Artz. All of these brands are now available on the website of Whispering Homes.

The primary difference that Whispering Homes wants to emphasize in comparison to other competitors with this collaboration is that they market their collaborative work and track sales data, so the products aren’t just resting around. Unlike any other marketplace, the company only works with one partner in a specific product category that their partners offer, and does not work with any other third party for that same category. Through this, they are helping their collaborative brand to gain the full focus and attention of the customer.Also, Whispering Homes is handling shipment and operations for all of their collaborations, making the experience as easy as possible for them.

This Marketplace Module of Whispering Homes provides room for Indian companies, which is a fantastic endeavor for supporting Indian art and craft. This partnership will not only give space, but it will also boost sales and brand exposure.