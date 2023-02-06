International Artist request fulfilled, Supreme Court is celebrating its foundation day

Delhi/NCR, 06 February 2023: The Supreme Court, the highest institution of the judiciary in the country, celebrated its establishment anniversary for the first time on 4 February 2023. The idea of starting the tradition of celebrating the anniversary of the Supreme Court comes from Hon’ble Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud. For which Deaf and young innovative artist Apoorva Om was continuously requesting for 5 years. Today their efforts paid off and the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s foundation day has begun to be celebrated. According to the Constitution, the Supreme Court is the Federal Court and the guardian of the Indian Constitution.

Expressing his happiness, Apoorva Om said, “It is a matter of great pleasure that for the first time, the Supreme Court is celebrating its foundation day. For this, we made continuous efforts and wrote letters, and now when this day is being celebrated, I am very happy. I thank the Chief Justice of India for this that he understood the need of celebrating this day.”

Earlier, Apoorva Om had requested many Chief Justices and Law Ministers and through his art, he presented his innovative handmade 3D hanging model of the Supreme Court of India building which was kept in the Museum of the Supreme Court of India. He had first requested the then Justice HL Dattu to celebrate Supreme Court Day in 2015, after that he had conveyed this request to almost all the judges and the present judge.

Apoorva Om is a Deaf and young innovative artist and activist from New Delhi, who advocates for the inclusion of Deaf in the mainstream. Honored as a youth activist for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and invited to the 2nd International Conference on Youth Volunteering and Dialogue at UNESCO Headquarters, Om was presented with India’s National Award for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) by the President of India Awarded on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities on 3 December 2017 in New Delhi. The President of UN ECOSOC invited him to the ECOSOC Youth Forum 2019 at the UN Headquarters, New York. Mr. Apoorva talked about climate action for paper recycling initiatives at all levels.