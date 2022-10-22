International Brand Equity will host the National Startup Day 2023 summit and awards on January 16th, 2023 in India.

International Brand Equity Magazine will host the first National Startup Day 2023 Summit and Awards on January 16, 2023, in New Delhi, India. The goal is to recognize and reward the efforts of Indian startups that have the potential to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India an Atmanirbhar Bharat in the coming years.

Startups will benefit from the summit and awards not only because they will be recognized, but also because they will be able to get valuable financial support, partnerships, business support, and talented people to work for them. They will also act as an inspiration to the youth of India to start up something on their own.

At the summit, people will talk about how to reach out to people on the ground and encourage entrepreneurs to start projects that will create jobs and have a positive effect on the economy. They will also talk about how to help the startup community and get more subsidies, tax breaks, and easy bank loans to help people build businesses in India that will last.

The Summit will talk about the huge chances for innovation and entrepreneurship that India’s youth and economy have, and how to boost the morale of the whole start-up ecosystem in the country. We will provide a wonderful opportunity to connect the decision-makers of start-ups with some of the most creative, innovative, and ground-breaking businesses in the nation.