International Business Symposium Samriddhi commences at GIM

Hyderabad: Samriddhi, the annual international business symposium and the flagship event of premier B-school Goa Institute of Management (GIM) commenced today. The inauguration of the three-day event with the theme ‘Charisma of Chaos’, in the presence of Ms. Shalini Goyal Bhall, Managing Director, International Council for Circular Economy, Committee member of Dry Waste and C&D waste at NITI Aayog, Founder, WOMENforINDIA. She spoke on the topic ‘Circular Economy’.

The pandemic rained down the chaos in the world, but every chaos brings an opportunity to push limits and achieve extraordinary things. The theme includes two aspects – Industry 4.0, its implications on businesses and the economy, and inclusivity in all its forms.

With prize money of over 5.5 lakh the various competitions will have national and international students from leading institutes like the IIMs and other leading B-schools. The event will also offer students an opportunity to earn certifications from Dell, and SAS, India who are hosting sessions at the symposium.

Distinguished speakers at the event include Shalini Goyal Bhalla, Director, ICCE and Founder of Women for India; Madhumitha Venkataraman, Founder, Diversity Dialogues, Rajan Sethuraman CEO, Latent Analytics; Prakash Gurmoorthy, MD, Born Group and Aswini Bajaj, CEO, Leveraged Growth.

Samriddhi, the annual business symposium and the flagship event of GIM, since its inception has worked to bridge the gap between aspiring business leaders in business schools and established business professionals in the industry while promoting learning.